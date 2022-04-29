Analysts Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.04 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Phunware reported sales of $1.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 264.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $25.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $27.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.34 million, with estimates ranging from $32.02 million to $34.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

PHUN traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.09. 71,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,799,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. Phunware has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phunware in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

