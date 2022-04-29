Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.75) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.64). Precision Drilling posted earnings per share of ($4.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.35). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$62.50 to C$115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of PDS traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. The stock had a trading volume of 17,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,873. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $24.68 and a 52 week high of $85.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a market capitalization of $976.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

