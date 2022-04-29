Analysts Expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) will report sales of $55.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.00 million and the lowest is $54.73 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $257.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.00 million to $260.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $340.53 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $357.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WM Technology.

Get WM Technology alerts:

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million.

MAPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.77.

NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. 455,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,770. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $22.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WM Technology (Get Rating)

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.