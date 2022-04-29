Analysts Set ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Target Price at $3,135.00

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,135.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($42.06) to GBX 2,300 ($29.31) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 2,280 ($29.06) to GBX 2,125 ($27.08) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($49.07) to GBX 2,900 ($36.96) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,800 ($61.18) to GBX 4,000 ($50.98) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

