Analysts Set Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Target Price at $179.33

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deliveroo in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Deliveroo from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.17) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 201 ($2.56) to GBX 163 ($2.08) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 208 ($2.65) to GBX 205 ($2.61) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.