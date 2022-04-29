Analysts Set Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT at $154.70

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $154.70.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of DLTR opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.20.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,404.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.