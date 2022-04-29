Analysts Set Expectations for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on FISV. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.92 and a 200-day moving average of $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $123.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.