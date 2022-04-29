Analysts Set FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Price Target at $89.33

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.33.

FCFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.18 per share, with a total value of $112,136.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FirstCash by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,754 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,495,000 after acquiring an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.98. 11,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,035. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

