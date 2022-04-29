Analysts Set Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Target Price at $779.00

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $779.00.

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Grupo Santander began coverage on Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kering from €810.00 ($870.97) to €785.00 ($844.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

PPRUY stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.09. Kering has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.7378 dividend. This is a boost from Kering’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

