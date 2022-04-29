Analysts Set Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target at $324.36

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.73.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total transaction of $61,587.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,081 shares of company stock worth $1,731,333. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $205.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.87 and its 200-day moving average is $278.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

