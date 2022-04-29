Analysts Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) PT at $493.65

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $493.65.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Tigress Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $13,933,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,353,000 after purchasing an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after purchasing an additional 56,940 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at about $601,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $377.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of -79.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $445.85. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

