Analysts Set Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target at $6.20

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 303.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.
Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.