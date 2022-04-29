Analysts Set Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) Price Target at $6.20

Shares of Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Sigilon Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGTX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 111.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 57.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 581.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 26,803.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 544,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Sigilon Therapeutics by 303.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGTX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.05. 62,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,261. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64. Sigilon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sigilon Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sigilon Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigilon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.