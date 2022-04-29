Analysts Set UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH) Target Price at $8.50

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

UPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of UpHealth from $10.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of UpHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UpHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

UPH opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11. UpHealth has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UpHealth in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Global Telemedicine; MedQuest Digital Pharmacy, a full-service pharmacy that offers manufactured medication, custom compounded medications, nutraceuticals, lab testing, advocacy, education, etc.; and Behavioral Telehealth solutions.

