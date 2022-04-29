Analysts Set Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Price Target at $22.43

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:VMEO traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,495. Vimeo has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.20.

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vimeo will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter worth about $23,144,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

