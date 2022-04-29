Analysts Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) PT at GBX 233.50

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 233.50 ($2.98).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMUK shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.12) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.55) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.87) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

VMUK traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 174.85 ($2.23). 2,243,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,532. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 174.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 181.55. The firm has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.40.

In other news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.18) per share, for a total transaction of £51,300 ($65,383.63).

About Virgin Money UK (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

