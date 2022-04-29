Analyzing Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) & Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Rating) and Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Associated British Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. $2.15 billion 1.20 $112.93 million $6.24 16.58 Associated British Foods $19.14 billion 0.84 $654.05 million N/A N/A

Associated British Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Casio Computer Co.,Ltd..

Profitability

This table compares Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Associated British Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 6.52% 8.36% 5.34% Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. and Associated British Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Associated British Foods 1 4 4 0 2.33

Risk & Volatility

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Associated British Foods has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $3.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Associated British Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Associated British Foods beats Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Casio Computer Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc. The company's System Equipment segment provides handheld terminals, electronic cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, etc. Its Others segment offers formed parts, molds, etc. Casio Computer Co., Ltd. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Associated British Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and selling sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, menswear, children's wear, footwear, accessories, homeware, and skincare products. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

