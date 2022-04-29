Analyzing People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB)

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get People's United Financial alerts:

71.8% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of People’s United Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares People’s United Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio People’s United Financial $1.99 billion 4.18 $604.90 million $1.38 14.07 Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.80 $58.73 million $2.77 10.22

People’s United Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than People’s United Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

People’s United Financial has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares People’s United Financial and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets People’s United Financial 30.32% 8.51% 1.00% Bluegreen Vacations 7.75% 19.90% 4.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for People’s United Financial and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score People’s United Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

People’s United Financial presently has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.75%. Given People’s United Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe People’s United Financial is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

People’s United Financial beats Bluegreen Vacations on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending and non-institutional trust services. The company was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.