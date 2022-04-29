ANON (ANON) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

ANON (ANON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 29th. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ANON has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $49,823.83 and approximately $13.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000450 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.79 or 0.07258182 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.