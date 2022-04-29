ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 430,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,094 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 311,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 329,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total transaction of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.00.

Shares of ANSS traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,940. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.95 and its 200-day moving average is $347.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.26.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

