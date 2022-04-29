Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 36.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Antero Midstream stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 203,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,274. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $11.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.44%.

AM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 94,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 53,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

