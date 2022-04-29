Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 82,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,559,618. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 4.11. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.81.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $900,000. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 46,078 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 398,155 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 545,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after purchasing an additional 192,838 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

