AON (NYSE:AON) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $299.70 and last traded at $300.45. 3,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,244,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Get AON alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $216,000. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $209,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $7,178,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in AON by 16.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AON (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.