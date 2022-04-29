APA (APA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

APA (NASDAQ: APA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/26/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $46.50 to $52.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $59.00 to $75.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/25/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $42.00 to $52.00.

4/25/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $42.00 to $52.00.

4/22/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $65.00.

4/13/2022 – APA is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – APA was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

3/24/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $36.00 to $46.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – APA had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of APA stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $41.98. 222,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,603,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $45.22. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 4.43.

Get APA Co alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.