Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $564.71 Million

Brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) to post $564.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.64 million to $586.80 million. Apollo Global Management posted sales of $512.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.39.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Shares of APO traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,670,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.53%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

