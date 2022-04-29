Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.15-6.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.77. The company issued revenue guidance of +14.8-15.3% yr./yr to $3.71-3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.62 billion.

NYSE:AIT traded up $8.44 on Friday, reaching $104.69. The stock had a trading volume of 234,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,654. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $80.93 and a 1-year high of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $980.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.46 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.33.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $671,861,000 after purchasing an additional 124,419 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

