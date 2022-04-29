Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Trimmed by qPULA Trading Management LP

qPULA Trading Management LP reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.19. 143,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,584,173. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

