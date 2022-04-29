AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.92-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.99.

Shares of AptarGroup stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.83. 640,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $109.55 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.08.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

ATR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,706,000 after purchasing an additional 81,472 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

