Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Receives $167.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.07.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Aptiv by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Aptiv by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Aptiv by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

