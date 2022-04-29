Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Aptiv by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,334,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,073 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Aptiv by 10.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,876,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,024,429,000 after buying an additional 668,414 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,132,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $913,565,000 after acquiring an additional 221,467 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,730,000 after purchasing an additional 99,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,388,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,744,000 after purchasing an additional 472,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $180.81.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $206.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

