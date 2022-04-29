APY.Finance Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47,399.00 (APY)

APY.Finance (APY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $47,399.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APY.Finance has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.24 or 0.07378930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00054223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,562,011 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.