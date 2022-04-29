APYSwap Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $867,542.12 and approximately $132,187.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00042487 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,838.05 or 0.07266920 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00058676 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

