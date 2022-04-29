Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 518,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.82.

Several research analysts have commented on AQMS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $141,853.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aqua Metals by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

