Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aqua Metals to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $1.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 100,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $141,853.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aqua Metals by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

