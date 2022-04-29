Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 38.20, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.60 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 72.39% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.91%.

In related news, Director William C. Green acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.20 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.47 per share, for a total transaction of $43,675.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 247.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

