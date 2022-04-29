ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ArcBest stock traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,820. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,679,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Bank of America downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

