Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Holdings Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 44,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 847,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,190,000 after buying an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 118,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

