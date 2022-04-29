Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.38.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $92.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 576,726 shares of company stock worth $43,834,804 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.