Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.13. 1,743,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,791. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
