Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 1,743,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,791. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

AMBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.90.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

