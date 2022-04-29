Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Issues Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.13. 1,743,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,791. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $12.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.