Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ARCC. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.39.

ARCC opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). Ares Capital had a net margin of 86.10% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ares Capital will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.73%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 191.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,568 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 147.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,768,000 after acquiring an additional 989,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4,675.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,594,000 after acquiring an additional 895,453 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,840,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 17.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,325,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,942,000 after acquiring an additional 644,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

