Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACRE. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

NYSE ACRE opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 59.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.03%.

In other news, Director William Stephen Benjamin bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $252,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 14.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.