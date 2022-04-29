ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Reaches $0.0201 on Top Exchanges

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. ARMOR has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $74,322.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARMOR has traded 28.9% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,909.24 or 0.07378930 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00054223 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.