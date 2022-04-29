Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.30. The stock had a trading volume of 28,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,105. The firm has a market cap of $500.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.75.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1,640.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 15,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,635,000 after buying an additional 11,997 shares in the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

