Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 1,115 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Beyond Meat from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.84.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 37,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,635. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.54). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm had revenue of $100.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

