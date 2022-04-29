Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires 30,607 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,802 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 30,607 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.08% of eBay worth $35,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $53.24. 169,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,725. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $49.53 and a one year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

