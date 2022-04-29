Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires Shares of 41,977 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 41,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $25,262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KGI Securities cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.75. 238,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,099,790. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.60 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $492.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.