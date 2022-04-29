Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Everbridge worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 50.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after buying an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 218,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Everbridge by 29.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,132. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a 200 day moving average of $75.91. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Everbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.