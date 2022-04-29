Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.39% of Teradata worth $17,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Teradata by 12.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 220,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,134,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Teradata by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDC. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Teradata from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.95. 3,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,024,192. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.92. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.