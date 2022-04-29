Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys 393,747 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 242.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,247 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,747 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.20% of Tapestry worth $22,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Tapestry by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912,585. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

About Tapestry (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

