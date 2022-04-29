Artemis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 145,330 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Equifax were worth $47,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Equifax by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Equifax by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX traded down $2.51 on Friday, hitting $203.82. The company had a trading volume of 17,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,353. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.63 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

